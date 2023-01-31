Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro Renders Leak: 6.67-Inch Curved OLED Display, SD8 Gen2 SoC Expected News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Motorola launched the Motorola Moto X40 in China last year. Motorola is now readying the flagship smartphone's launch in the global markets, including India. The Moto X40 may be rebranded as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro when it launches outside China. After a few key aspects of the device, such as storage configuration, price, and color options had leaked recently, renders of the smartphone's global variant have surfaced online.

Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro Renders Confirm Design

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro next month. Multiple reports have claimed the Moto Edge 40 Pro is the rebranded version of the Moto X40 which launched in China in December 2022. Motorola may launch the flagship Android smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona between February 27 and March 2, 2023.

The latest leak about the Moto Edge 40 Pro claims to reveal the actual design of the smartphone. Additionally, the renders also claim to reveal the color options in which the Moto Edge 40 Pro will be available outside China.

Moto Edge 40 Pro



6.67" FHD+ 3D Curved OLED Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

50MP OIS + 50MP Wide Angle + 12MP Telephoto

60MP front

4600mAh battery, 125W wired, 15W wireless charging.

in-display F-S

Android 13



12+256GB: EUR 850



(Via:https://t.co/KWmwA1VC1e)#Motorola #MotoEdge40Pro pic.twitter.com/slAngpY4GO — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) January 28, 2023

According to the leak, the Moto Edge 40 Pro will be available in two color variants: Black and Blue. Motorola would obviously christen the colors in some exotic shades. The design renders reveal a 3D curved front display panel, a metal frame that wraps around the body, and a frosted glass back. The renders also hint at an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The rumored 60MP front-facing camera on the smartphone is housed in a hole punch cut out at the top center of the screen. The triple rear camera setup is housed in a rounded square. The smartphone has volume rockers and a recessed power button on the right edge. The bottom edge appears to have a cutout for a speaker and another one for the USB-C charging port.

Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro Expected Specifications, Features

Needless to mention, the Moto Edge 40 Pro looks nearly identical to the Moto X40. However, it is possible that Motorola may make some cosmetic changes to the device. Nonetheless, the smartphone should feature a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and DC dimming support.

Edge 40 Pro might only be available in single storage option

12GB + 256GB

Launch date - Feb or First week of March pic.twitter.com/7gml6Ev6m1 — MotoFanboy (@FanboyMoto) January 28, 2023

The flagship Motorola smartphone should pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chipset could be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Moto Edge 40 Pro has a triple camera system comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

The Motorola smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It should run Android 13 out of the box.

