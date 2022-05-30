Motorola Moto G42 Appears On Geekbench With Snapdragon 680 SoC; Features & Price News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G42 smartphone has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. The phone's renders as well as some specs were leaked earlier through its certifications on the websites of some regulatory agencies. Now, the Motorola Moto G42 has appeared in the database of the benchmarking application Geekbench, which has revealed some more details regarding the upcoming Moto phone.

Moto G42 Will Come Powered By The Snapdragon 680 Processor

The Motorola Moto G42 has appeared on the Geekbench featuring the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The chipset provides a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and is paired with 4GB of RAM and the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit. The device has managed to get a single-core score of 376 and a multi-core score of 1,538 on the Geekbench. The listing also reveals that the phone will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Moto G42 Will Feature An OLED Screen

According to the previous reports, the Motorola Moto G42 could be arriving with an OLED display, just like the Moto G52. Unfortunately, there's no word regarding the screen size as well as the refresh rate of the upcoming Moto phone. Design-wise, the Moto G42 will be similar to the Moto G52 with a punch-hole display and a triple square camera module on the back. The handset could also offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Moto G42 Will Arrive As Successor To Moto G41, Cheaper Alternative To Moto G52

The Moto G42 is expected to be launched as the successor to the Moto G41 smartphone, which was launched last year. The handset will also be a more affordable variant of the Moto G52, which is available in India in Metallic White and Charcoal Gray color models. The phone's base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs. 14,449, while the 6GB / 128GB variant is being offered for Rs. 16,499.

We can expect the Moto G42 to be released in the sub-Rs. 13,000 price range in India. Only the time will tell, so stay tuned to regular updates.

Motorola Frontier, Razr 3 Flip Flagships Launching Soon

Besides that, Motorola is reportedly also planning to launch the Motorola Frontier and the Razr 3 Flip flagship smartphones in the near future. The Frontier is expected to be the world's first handset to offer a 200MP primary camera on the back. The Razr 3 Flip is said to be arriving as one of the first devices to utilize the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

