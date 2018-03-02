Motorola Moto G6 Play leaked images reveal full-screen design with narrow bezels

Full-screen design with no physical home button

According to the images, the Moto G6 Play will not feature a physical home button. The smartphone seems to sport a full-screen design with a possible aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is elongated and has really narrow bezels around. While the bottom bezel doesn't have a physical home button, it has the Motorola branding. The lack of a physical home button is significant because the fingerprint scanner is moved to the back.

Circular rear camera module

Coming to the rear panel, the Moto G6 Play has a single image sensor which is accompanied by a LED flash below. You can see Motorola's signature circular camera module. Just below the camera setup, the fingerprint scanner is placed. Motorola has apparently bringing some changes in the design language to its G6 lineup.

Moto G6 Play specifications

The Motorola Moto G6 Play is expected to flaunt a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it could make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

The smartphone is likely to come in two memory variants. The basic one will feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, while the higher variant will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage space.

The smartphone is said to pack a large 4,000mAh, which will probably be its key highlight. Well, this is pretty much everything we know about the Moto G6 Play right now. That said, serial tipster Evan Blass has revealed that the smartphone is codenamed as Ashley.