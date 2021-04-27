Motorola Moto G60 First Sale Today At 12PM: Deals To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G60 made its debut in the country last week alongside the Moto G40 Fusion. The handset is now all set to go for the first sale today (April 27) at 12PM via Flipkart. The Moto G60 will be available for purchase in single storage configuration in Dynamic Grey, Frosted Champagne color options.

Motorola Moto G60 Price And Sale Offers

The single 6GB RAM + 128GB model of the Moto G60 will cost Rs. 17,999. As a part of launch offers, Flipkart is also giving several bank offers including an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards, a 5 percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card for first-time transactions, and more.

Motorola Moto G60: Features

The Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel that supports FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset comes with the mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB default storage that comes with external microSD card support.

On the software front, the device ships with Android 11 OS and has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. For imaging, you get a triple rear camera module which includes a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and videos.

Other camera features include 4K@30fps video recording, HDR, Panorama, and Portrait modes. Lastly, it comes with a rear fingerprint sensor for security and Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Motorola Moto G60: Reasons To Buy

Under Rs. 20,000, you get all the advanced features on the Moto G60 such as the 108MP primary camera, Snapdragon 732G processor which can handle day-to-day usage and heavy graphics duties as well. Besides, the smartphone also supports a 120Hz refresh rate which also a plus point. However, it skips 5G connectivity, while the brand's mid-range device Moto G 5G comes with 5G connectivity. Although it costs a bit expensive than the Moto G60.

