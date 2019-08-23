Just In
Motorola One Action Launched In India-Price, Specs, And Launch Offers
Motorola launched its much-awaited smartphone - the One Action for the Indian consumers. It is the latest Android One smartphone from the company which come with features like punch-hole camera, triple rear cameras setup, CinemaVision, and more. Here are the details:
Motorola One Action India Launch Price And Offers
The Motorola One Action is launched in India in Denim Blue and Pearl White color options. It will be up for sale via Flipkart at Rs. 13,999 starting August 30 12PM.
Flipkart is offering 3 months of no-cost EMI option on all credit and debit cards. Axis bank credit and debit cardholders will receive an additional discount of Rs. 1000 on their purchase. Jio user will receive a cashback of Rs. 2200 in the form of vouchers, along with an additional data of 125GB.
Motorola One Action Specifications
The Motorola One Action flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision LCD. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 21:9 along with a resolution of 1080×2520 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9609 processor paired with Mali-G72MP3 GPU.
The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. On the software part, the Motorola One Action runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie.
On the optical front, the newly launched smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with comprises of 12MP rear camera with an LED flash, 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera sensor, and 5MP depth-sensing camera. The Motorola One Action houses a 12MP punch-hole front camera setup for selfies and video calls.
On the connectivity part, the smartphone includes Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is juiced by a 3500mAh non-removable battery with a 10w charging support.
