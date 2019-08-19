Motorola One Action To Launch On August 23 Via Flipkart In India News oi-Vivek

Motorola recently launched its One Action In Brazil and Mexico with an ultra-wide action camera. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the device will make its way to the sub-continent shores and will launch on August 23rd in India. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.

The Motorola One Action is a lot similar to the Motorola One Vision except for the triple camera setup. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Motorola device:

Motorola One Action Specifications

The Motorola One Action comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Just like the One Vision, the device has a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio with minimal bezels on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone.

The device is powered by the Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone comes with a hybrid SIM slot which can take either two nano-SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS backed by Google's Android One.

As far as the cameras are concerned, it has a triple rear-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 117-degree ultra-wide action camera, and a 5MP depth camera. At the front, the phone has a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Our Opinion On The Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action currently retails for $286 (approx Rs. 20,500) in Brazil and Mexico and the device is expected to launch at slightly lower pricing in India. The smartphone will compete against the likes of the Realme X, Redmi K20, Oppo K3 and other smartphones priced around Rs. 20,000.

