ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola One Action To Launch On August 23 Via Flipkart In India

    By
    |

    Motorola recently launched its One Action In Brazil and Mexico with an ultra-wide action camera. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the device will make its way to the sub-continent shores and will launch on August 23rd in India. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.

    Motorola One Action To Launch On August 23 Via Flipkart In India

     

    The Motorola One Action is a lot similar to the Motorola One Vision except for the triple camera setup. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Motorola device:

    Motorola One Action Specifications

    The Motorola One Action comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Just like the One Vision, the device has a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio with minimal bezels on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone.

    The device is powered by the Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone comes with a hybrid SIM slot which can take either two nano-SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS backed by Google's Android One.

    Motorola One Action To Launch On August 23 Via Flipkart In India

    As far as the cameras are concerned, it has a triple rear-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 117-degree ultra-wide action camera, and a 5MP depth camera. At the front, the phone has a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

     

    A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Our Opinion On The Motorola One Action

    The Motorola One Action currently retails for $286 (approx Rs. 20,500) in Brazil and Mexico and the device is expected to launch at slightly lower pricing in India. The smartphone will compete against the likes of the Realme X, Redmi K20, Oppo K3 and other smartphones priced around Rs. 20,000.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue