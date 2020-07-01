Motorola One Fusion+ Flash Sale On July 6 In India: Is It Worth A Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola unveiled its mid-range smartphone called the One Fusion+ back in June in India. The device arrived as the company's take on the Chinese counterparts like the Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 9 series. The handset is going up for sale this week in the country via an online platform. Here is everything you need to know:

Motorola One Fusion+ Online Sale Details

The Motorola One Fusion+ will be available for purchase on July 6 in India. The sale starts at 12:00 pm on Flipkart. As this is a flash sale, it will be live till the stocks last. You will be able to buy the handset in two color options including Twilight Blue and Moonlight White color options. The smartphone will be available for purchase at Rs. 16,999. This is the pricing of the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Motorola One Fusion+ Hardware And Software

The Motorola One Fusion+ has been announced with a TFT display that measures 6.5-inches. The display offers an FHD+ resolution and has an19:5:8 aspect ratio. The display also comes with an HDR 10 certification and has a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the top.

In terms of optics, the device features four rear cameras with the primary sensor being a 64MP sensor. The device further packs an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The One Fusion+ features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera that comes with 1080p video recording capabilities.

The unit draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mid-range gaming processor. It offers a stock Android 10 OS. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For security, the device has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear surface. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and has fast charging technology as well.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is one of the capable mid-range smartphones which you can buy in India. It's mid-range gaming chipset paired with 6GB RAM and a 64MP quad-camera setup are the key highlights. Besides, the device is well-equipped when it comes to the remaining features as well. You can consider this as an option if you are looking for a capable handset under Rs. 20,000 price label.

Best Mobiles in India