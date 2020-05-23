ENGLISH

    Motorola One Fusion+ With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Leaks Again

    Motorola introduced its mid-range 'One' smartphone series last year with products like the One Vision, Action, and Macro. Off late, a new handset in this series dubbed the Motorola Fusion+ has started doing rounds of the leaks factory. The device is expected to arrive next month packed with features like an FHD+ display and a mid-range Snapdragon. Its specifications and design have now been revealed by video on YouTube.

    Motorola One Fusion+ With Snapdragon 730 SoC Leaks Again

     

    The Motorola One Fusion+ specifications and features were first spotted by the XDA Developer on YouTube. As per the report, the device bears resemblance in design as the Motorola Edge Solar Black whose official press renders were leaked earlier.

    Going by the video, the device will sport a flat display, but, it is hard to confirm if it will feature a punch-hole design or a motorized selfie camera. The device can be seen with a quad-camera setup which is housed on the top-left corner of the rear panel. A fingerprint scanner is also present on the back panel for security. It will come with a USB Type-C port and also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Expected Features

    The Motorola One Fusion+ is leaked with a 6.5-inch display panel which is said to offer 1080p resolution. It is unknown as of know if this will be an LCD or AMOLED panel. The leaked spec-sheet also suggests that the mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor will be the powerhouse of this device.

    The device is listed with the Android 10 OS and we can expect a stock Android UI as other Motorola handsets. Lastly, the leak also points at a massive 5,000 mAh battery unit; however, there is no information on its fast-charging capacity.

    The report does give some further insight into the hardware, for instance, the camera specifications. The device is said to feature a 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor for imaging. While the remaining sensors are not revealed we can at least expect a bokeh and macro sensor in tow.

    motorola news smartphones
    Saturday, May 23, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
