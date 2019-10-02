Motorola One Macro Could Be Launched In India Next Week News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola One Macro is one of the highly rumored smartphones expected to be launched soon in India. The device is believed to be an upcoming Android One offering with all the features that we have seen in mid-range smartphones these days. Now, it looks like we have a speculated launch date for the device.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing a trusted industry source reveals that the Motorola One Macro could be launched in India next week. Recently, a listing on the Saudi Arabian e-commerce portal Extra.com, which has removed showed that the device could be priced around SAR 899 (approx. Rs. 17,000). Moreover, the listing also reveals a render of the Motorola One Macro.

Motorola One Macro Details

From the leaked render of the Motorola smartphone, it looks like the device will arrive with triple rear cameras along with LED flash and autofocus lens. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor appears to be embedded within the Moto logo as seen in the previous offerings from the company. The front of the smartphone is seen to have a waterdrop notch. There are power and volume buttons at the right edge of the device.

Rumored Motorola One Macro Specifications

Motorola One Macro boasts a HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, there could be a MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 SoC along with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The device might run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. A 4000mAh battery will keep the lights turned on, claims the listing.

As of now, the camera features of the Motorola One Macro remain unknown, but it looks like there will be support for Night Vision for low-light photography. The handset is also believed to feature a macro photo as well as video mode, as suggested by its name. Moreover, Motorola has been working on such a camera tech and it won't be surprising to see this tech come to reality.

What We Think

If the Motorola One Macro goes official at an affordable price point of within Rs. 20,000. If it turns out to be real, it would be interesting to see an affordable device with a macro photo and video mode and other camera capabilities. At this pricing, it could compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30s, Realme 5 Pro and other smartphones in the same price segment.

