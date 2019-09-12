Motorola One Macro Leaked Images Suggest HD Display Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola One Macro is expected to be the next up in the company's One series lineup. Even before Motorola could make the smartphone official, live images have been leaked further upping speculations. The new images give away quite a few details about the One Macro. Unfortunately, photo clips of the smartphone's rear haven't been out yet.

Motorola One Macro: What The Leaked Images Suggest

The One Macro is believed to run stock Android OS like its predecessors - the Motorola One, One Power, and the One Vision. The leaked image by XDA Developers suggests that the One Macro comes with a dew-drop display, rounded corners, and a large bottom bezel. A pop-up selfie camera located on top of the smartphone is also seen.

The Motorola One Marco could feature HD+ 720 x 1520p resolution display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is rumoured that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 or the Helio P70 chipset with a 3GB or 4GB RAM. The onboard storage for the smartphone is expected to be 32GB or 64GB.

Motorola One Macro: Speculations Reveal

Earlier, it was believed that the aforementioned details were for the Motorola Moto G8 Play. XDA Developers has explained that an FCC listing of Motorola devices with XT2019-1 or XT2019-2 models were believed to be the Motorola Moto G8 Play. With the new Motorola One Macro images out now, we have learnt that these specs can be linked to the smartphone.

As per the FCC listing, the Motorola One Macro could measure 157.6 mm in length and 75.4 mm in width. The smartphone is also believed to support NFC, dual SIM, and LTE bands. Although there are no leaked images of the smartphone's rear panel, the listing also suggests a fingerprint sensor below the embossed Moto logo at the rear.

The camera details of the Motorola One Macro aren't out yet. But we do know that there's a Night Vision mode to shoot in low light. The rumoured smartphone might also debut macro mode for photos and videos. Speculations suggest that the Motorola One Macro could be roughly priced at Rs. 35,999 and it could be launched on September 22.

Best Mobiles in India