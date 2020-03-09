Just In
Motorola One Mid With Android 10 OS Stops By Geekbench: Launch Imminent
Motorola recently announced the Moto G8 mid-range smartphone and is now likely working to expand its 'One' series. The Motorola One Mid is the upcoming smartphone which was first suggested via leaks back in February, now it has stopped by Geekbench, indicating a launch in the coming months.
The Motorola One Mid's Geekbench sheds light on the key hardware. The smartphone is listed with an octa-core Qualcomm processor that has 1.80GHz base frequency. The name of the chipset is not revealed by this listing.
However, the listing suggests the handset will be launched with 6GB RAM. Whether or not it will have other RAM variants is yet to be revealed, so is the storage configuration. The handset will launch with the new Android 10 OS and as is the case with other Motorola smartphones, we can expect it to offer a stock Android user experience.
Coming to the benchmark scores, the Motorola One Mid has managed to log 2,534 points in the single-core tests and 6,961 points in the multi-core test. Besides the aforementioned details, the listing doesn't hint at any hardware features.
However, previous leaks suggested that Motorola could launch the Moto One Mid with the mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor. This processor drives the Redmi Note 7 Pro which became an instant hit following its launch in India.
The leaks further suggested a tall 6.53-inch display panel with a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The handset has been tipped to be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit, but, its fast charging capabilities have been kept a mystery.
