    Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, Motorola 68 Power Lite Specifications Leaked Online

    By
    Motorola is gearing up to launch three new smartphones, a new leak suggests. Dubbed as the Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola 68 Power Lite, the tipster notes that the three smartphones are expected to rollout this year. Out of the three, the Motorola Edge+ is speculated to be a flagship offering.

    Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, Motorola 68 Power Lite Details Out

     

    Motorola Edge+ Expected Features

    If the reports are to be believed, the Motorola Edge+ will be the company's first true flagship smartphone since the Motorola Z3. A tweet by Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Developers highlights the logo of the Edge+. The other two smartphones, the Motorola One Mid and the Motorola G8 Power are said to be mid-range devices.

    Going into the details, the Motorola Edge+ is said to feature s 6.67-inch full-HD_ curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's been tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. As a premium smartphone offering, Motorola is believed to fuse it with a 12GB RAM.

    The Motorola Edge+ will also pack a battery with a capacity of 5,170 mAh, which will likely feature fast charging support. Details about the camera specifications are unknown yet. It should be noted that the Motorola Edge+ will be offered on Verizon in the US and internationally.

    Motorola One Mid, Motorola 68 Power Lite

    The tweet also talks about the other two smartphones, the Motorola One Mid and the Motorola G8 Power Lite. The Motorola One Mid is speculated to feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. As a mid-range smartphone, Motorola will likely pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and 4,000mAh battery, under the hood.

     

    Not much is known about the Motorola G8 Power Lite. Speculative reports reveal a 5,000 mAh battery for the G8 Power Lite. Most likely, it would pack the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC under the hood. Of course, all of these are just speculations and there's no official announcement yet. We advise readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
