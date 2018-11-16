Motorola One Power starts getting Android 9.0 Pie update: Gets new features and improvements

Motorola One Power, the company's Android One smartphone was launched in India in September for Rs. 15,999. This smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart and comes with an array of highlights including its 5000mAh battery. As it belongs to the Android One program, it was announced that the device will get the Pie and Q updates and security updates for three years.

Adhering to the same, we have been coming across reports that the Motorola One Power will get the Android 9 Pie update soon. The device was spotted running the latest version of the OS on Geekbench database. Even a video of the device running Android Pie emerged online hinting that the rollout the update is approaching closer.

Motorola One Power Android 9 Pie update

Now, Motorola has announced that the smartphone has started receiving the Android 9 Pie update. As the update has just started rolling out, we can expect all the users of the smartphone to get it in the coming days. When it comes to the changelog, the Pie update will offer an improved battery life, a new UI with redesigned Quick Settings, fresh intuitive navigation, revamped split-screen, enhanced Do Not Disturb mode, dual SIM dual VoLTE support and improved camera performance with better low-light images and the panorama feature.

Motorola One Power specifications

On the specifications front, the Motorola smartphone adorns a FHD+ display with a resolution with 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, this smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB. Notably, it has a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual-SIM card slots.

For imaging, the Android One smartphone flaunts a dual camera module at its rear. The primary 16MP sensor has dual LED flash and f/1.8 aperture while the secondary 5MP sensor has f/2.2 aperture. This camera module supports 4K video recording as well. When it comes to the selfie camera, there is a 12MP sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The other key highlights of the Motorola One Power include a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby audio, dual microphones, P2i water-repellent nano-coating, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The 5000mAh battery powering the smartphone is touted to render up to 2 days of battery life and supports fast charging.