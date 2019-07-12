Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient Now Available On Flipkart For Rs 19,999

ENGLISH

    Last month, Motorola launched its third Android One smartphone- the Moto OneVision in India. The premium mid-range smartphone features a 21:9 aspect ratio punch-hole display and some other capable hardware like 48MP camera, Exynos 9609 SoC, etc. The device was available in gradient Sapphire color option. Now, a new color option of the device is available in India.

    Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient Available On Flipkart In India

     

    Moto One Vision Gradient Bronze Color Pricing And Availability:

    The Motorola One Vision gradient Bronze color is available for purchase on Flipkart. This color variant can be purchased for Rs. 19,999 from the e-commerce platform. The price is same as the other color variants of the device. As for the offers, the consumers making purchase using an HDFC Bank Buzz card will receive 5 percent discount. Besides, Flipkart is also offering some exchange offers.

    What Makes Moto One Vision A Good Buy?

    The major highlight of the Moto One Vision is 6.3-inch CinemaVision display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution. The LCD display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass and features an in-display camera cutout.

    The tall aspect ratio with high-resolution support delivers an immersive video watching experience. The optics include a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP(f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.

    The punch-hole up front packs a 25MP (f/2.0) front camera with an LED flash. A 2.2GHz Exynos 9609 SoC backs up the device with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device ships with an Android Pie OS and offers stock Android UI.As this is an Android One powered smartphone, it will receive timely firmware updates in the future.

    Keeping the lights on is a 3,500mAh battery with Quick charging support. The device packs capable hardware and comes with a reasonable price tag. If stock Android UI is your priorirty accompanied with some good set of internals, then you can go for the Motorola One Vision.

    Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
