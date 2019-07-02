Motorola One Vision Review: Goodness Of Stock Android Fused With Unique Form-Factor

21:9 Display makes One Vision Narrower And Easy To Hold Than Other Smartphones

Motorola One Vision brings the all-new 21:9 aspect ratio form-factor to the mid-range price-point. It is the first smartphone in the Indian market with the tall 21:9 display, in a way, setting a trend that will be followed by many other smartphone manufacturers in the coming months. The screen also makes the phone slightly narrower than 18:9 aspect ratio devices, making it more comfortable to hold in one hand. But there's also a drawback. The tall display makes it tough to reach the top corners of the screen, especially the notification panel to access useful information. You have to stretch your thumb an extra inch to bring down the notification panel or just to tap on quick actions (Wi-Fi, Torch, Data, etc.).

Tall Form-factor Enables Better Multitasking And Immersive Visuals

The CinemaVision display, as Moto calls it, indeed makes a noticeable difference in day-to-day tasks. The tall display, combined with minimal bezels and a punch-hole camera, gives a lot of real-estate to consume multimedia content. You can see some extra content on web-pages and on your social media platforms. Moreover, you also get some extra space to place two apps comfortably for multitasking in the split view.

Cinematic Video Streaming

But what really sets the 21:9 screen apart is the video streaming capabilities. The extra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio makes the video viewing experience a sheer delight. You will find plenty of content on YouTube and Netflix in the cinematic form-factor. Stream it and see the difference. If you solely use your phone to watch movies and series, you will fall in love with the screen on One Vision. I really wish Moto had kept the punch-hole size smaller as it really affects the gameplay and video playback. Besides, more content needs to be added online for the new form-factor.

One-Of-The-Best LCD Panel On A Mid-Range Smartphone

There's more to the display on Moto One Vision than the tall form-factor. This is one-of-the best LCD panel I have tested till date on a midrange smartphone. When placed side by side with handsets like Galaxy M40 and Vivo Z1 Pro (two handsets that offer AMOLED panels), the LCD screen on One Vision produced similar and in some cases, better visuals. The 6.3-inch FHD+ display on One Vision is super crisp (1080 x 2520 px resolution, 432ppi) and is at par with color reproduction to AMOLED panels.

In some scenarios, the LCD panel produced even better colors and overall visuals than the AMOLED panel on Vivo Z1 Pro. Some fellow reviewers have complained about the color accuracy and poor viewing angles; however, I haven't noticed any issues with the unit shared with GizBot.com. Overall, Moto One Vision is the best smartphone in mid-range price point for video playback, multitasking and other day-to-day tasks.

Pure Android User-Experience

Motorola has always ensured a smooth software experience on the company's devices and the trend is continued with the new One Vision. As a part of the Android One programme, One Vision runs the stock Android UI with some additions from Motorola that only enhances the user-experience. The clean and clutter-free version of Android 9 Pie ensures a smooth and snappy user experience, which is preferred by a very large set of users in the Indian market. The Google Pixel devices like quick switch works really fine on this mid-range phone and allows for easy and quick navigation. Face unlock is really fast but I would still recommend the conventional biometrics as a lock/unlock for security reasons. Also, there's no bloatware, and all you get in the name of additional apps is Moto's suite of carefully designed software add-ons.

Carefully Coded Signature Moto Software Add-ons

Moto suite includes- Moto Display and Moto Actions such as One button navigation, Quick capture, Fast flashlight and Three-finger screenshot. Applications like Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive battery, etc only add value to your software user-experience. Overall, One Vision is far better than handsets from Honor, Vivo, OPPO, etc. in terms of software performance. Only Samsung comes close to deliver a similar level of software experience as the company's One UI is really a step up from the previous TouchWiz skin.

Camera Performance- Clean And Crisp Shots

I am quite impressed with the photo taking abilities of Motorola One Vision. In fact, One Vision packs in one-of-the best camera in the mid-range price bracket. The handset features a dual-lens camera at the back panel. There's a beefier 48MP main sensor (Samsung GM1), with 1.6um pixel size and f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, One Vision sports a big 25MP front-facing shooter.

12MP Pixel-Binned Shots

The 48MP main camera captures 12MP shots by default, which is achieved by applying Quad-Bayer filter which essentially combines four adjacent pixels into one. The 12MP shots look really crisp and clean. Images show plenty of details, accurate colors and noise is also very well controlled. Sadly, you cannot take 48MP shots on One Vision. All images shot are pixel binned. You do get Auto HDR. The 12MP shots easily get the job done. The dynamic range captured by the camera on One Vision is really impressive. Enable Auto HDR for better dynamic range in images.

Pleasing Portrait Shots

One Vision also captures very good portraits. The 5MP secondary camera is doing a great job as a depth sensor. The images we shot on One Vision show a very pleasing bokeh effect and minimal irregularities. Check out the above image. The background is diffused so well. Importantly, you can also keep the subject in sharp focus while blurring out the foreground and background. This is something not every mid-range handset can achieve and One Vision nails it almost every time. The camera app allows you to control the amount of bokeh in the background via a slider.

Low-Light Camera Performance

In standard mode, One Vision captures very good low-light shots. The images show very good contrast, low noise levels and plenty of details. It seems the OIS is working effectively to improve the image output. The smartphone also features a dedicated Night mode, which basically works on the long-exposure algorithm to capture some impressive low-light shots. It's a capable night mode but is not always consistent. There were times when Night mode captured some really well-lit shots and kept noise in check. However, some shots just did not turn out well. Images showed considerable noise and details also looked soft. Nevertheless, it is still the best night mode you can get on a sub 20K smartphone.

Good Add-ons In The Camera App

Motorola has offered a feature-rich camera app on One Vision. The app offers some cool modes like Cut out, Spot color and Cinematograph, which are super fun to use let you capture some interesting shots. You also get Portrait lighting, Smile capture, and Smart composition which basically applies AI to deliver a well-tuned output.

Video Performance

As far as video performance is concerned, the major formats supported are- 4K videos at 30fps, 1632p videos at 30fps and 1080p at 60ps and 30fps. Interestingly, optical stabilization and stereo audio (256kbps) is supported in all formats which is a big plus for One Vision. The 4K videos shot on One Vision look excellent. The colors are vibrant, contrast is at point and the dynamic range is also quite impressive. Even the1080p 60fps footage looks absolutely crisp and perfectly usable for YouTube and other platforms.

25MP Selfie Camera Performance

Unlike the 48 main camera, the 25MP front-facing shooter allows you to capture images in full resolution. The pictures captured in 25MP look impressively detailed and show accurate skin color tones. You can also capture portraits; however, the bokeh effect is only software driven and is not always consistent. The sensor also seems a bit inconsistent in understand the available lighting to deliver a well-lit shot. Moreover, the camera also takes its sweet time to process a selfie.

Processing And Multitasking Performance

Interestingly, Motorola has used Samsung's in-house Exynos 9609 chipset for One Vision. The octa-core chipset with four A73, and four A53 cores (clocked at 2.2Ghz and 1.6Ghz respectively) is not the snappiest chipset in the sub 20K handset. There are faster CPUs available in similar price-point. Thanks to the stock Android UI and faster UFS 2.1 storage, the performance is quite satisfactory and you won't face any major hiccups in the day-to-day routine.

The One Vision can handle pretty much all smartphone-related tasks without any major performance slowdowns. The 4GB RAM also felt quite sufficient for seamless multitasking experience. I did experience some stutters while editing images in Lightroom. The app crashed quite a few times and took considerable time to apply changes to the JPEGs. For gaming, the phone gets Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which offers lag-free gameplay experience while playing popular games like PUBG, Shadow Fight, Stickman, etc.

Benchmarks And Gaming Performance

In our benchmarks testing, Motorola One Vision scored 6,793 in PC Mark Work 2.0 performance. The handset touched 1,329 in 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme- Open GL ES3.1 and scored 14,2,687 in Antutu. To put in reference, Vivo Z1 Pro backed by the latest SD712 CPU scored far better in every benchmark test when compared with the results of Moto One Vision. OPPO F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and even Redmi Note 7 Pro scored better in PC Mark benchmark testing than the One Vision.

In short, Exynox 9609 does not stack up against Snapdragon 712 at all. The results are even not comparable to SD675 and can only be compared with handsets running on Snapdragon 660 CPU. In real-life usage, the snappy performance is mostly because of vanilla Android and fast UFS2.1 storage.

As far as gaming performance is concerned, games like PUBG ran at higher settings by default and were mostly stutter free. However, the handset did heat up during intense gameplay. The competitor Vivo Z1 Pro is a better gaming device than Motorola One Vision. It wonderfully handles heat issues and also offers some really useful game-centric software features.

Audio and Call Quality

The single bottom-firing speaker on Motorola One Vision can get pretty loud. The audio produced is also quite clear and much better than many of the competitor smartphones in sub 20K price bracket. Motorola One Vision also does not ditch the good-old 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can use any standard headphones with this device. Sadly, Motorola is not offering a pair of earphones/headphones in the box. The call quality on Moto One Vision is pretty solid, with and without earphones.

Battery- 3,500 mAh Battery Fails To Meet Expectations

I wish Motorola had offered a bigger battery with One Vision as the humble 3,500 mAh battery cell did not meet my expectations. Even though the handset is backed by an energy efficient Exynos chipset and runs stock Android UI, the battery lasting capacity is not adequate. I believe battery life is the weakest leg of Motorola One Vision. A number of smartphones offer better and longer battery life than the Motorola's mid-range handset. The company ships a 15W Turbo Power adapter in the box that takes almost 2 hours to fully charge the battery cell.

Verdict

Motorola One Vision is quite a unique smartphone. The new 21:9 aspect ratio form-factor combined with the crisp LCD panel makes this phone a great video streaming device, provided that you find the right content to stream. The camera performance is also much better than most of the handsets in the sub 20K price bracket.

The icing on the cake is the stock Android OS which makes One Vision the only ideal choice in the sub 20K price segment for stock Android fans. I wish there was a bigger battery unit on One Vision as the 3,500 mAh cell really limits the potential of this wonderful Moto smartphone.

Overall, if you are looking for a well-rounded stock Android phone in sub 20K price bracket, One Vision is an ideal deal. If you want to explore other options, Galaxy M40, upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro and the widely popular Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro are worth consideration.