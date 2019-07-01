Vivo Z1 Pro To Be Launched In India On July 3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo Z1 Pro is highly expected to be launched in India sometime soon. Now, there is a confirmation that the smartphone will be launched in India on July 3. Vivo has already teased the presence of triple rear cameras on the smartphone and a massive 5000mAh battery. Based on the brand's social media handles, the handset has also been confirmed the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the availability of this smartphone, there is confirmation that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Here, we you will get to know all the details about the upcoming Vivo smartphone to be launched in the country on Wednesday.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be the first Vivo device to be powered from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is based on the 10nm manufacturing process. The new chipset will help you handle all the multi-tasking requirements with ease just like a pro. The processor supports aspects such as 4K video recording at 30fps, up to 800Mbps of download speeds, which indeed looks really fast.

As per the teasers, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with a gigantic 5000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Prior to the scheduled launch date, the Vivo phone has been teased to feature a 32-megapixel punch-hole display to house the selfie camera while there will be triple rear cameras alongside with an LED flash.

Vivo Z1 Pro Expected Price In India

The price details of the Vivo Z1 Pro are yet to be confirmed. Though the pricing information is not known, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has confirmed that the device will go on sale as soon as it is launched. Since the Z1 Pro is a variant of the Vivo Z5x, we can expect it to be priced reasonably.

The price details of the Vivo Z5x are as follows. The device comes with four different variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at 1398 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,400), 1498 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,400)1698 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,400) and 1998 (approx. Rs. 20,500) respectively.

