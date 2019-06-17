ENGLISH

    Vivo Z1 Pro Live Images Emerge Online – Punch-hole Display And Triple Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    There are numerous claims that the Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to be launched sometime soon in India. Well, this new Z series smartphone is the international variant of the Vivo Z5x that went official in the company's home market China last month. As compared to the Z5x, this upcoming smartphone is expected to bring notable improvements to the selfie camera and processor.

    Vivo Z1 Pro Live Images Emerge Online

     

    Latest teasers have hinted that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive in the country. However, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of this device. Now, a couple of live images of the upcoming Vivo smartphone have hit the web revealing its entire design.

    Vivo Z1 Pro Live Images Leak

    As per the live images of the Vivo Z1 Pro as leaked by a Twitter-based tipster, the rear of the smartphone appears to be fitted with triple rear cameras positioned vertically at the top left corner. Also, there appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the rear instead of an in-display sensor. And, the rear panel of the smartphone seems to be made of glass.

    Mid-Range Phone With Punch-hole Display

    If the leaked live images turn out to be authentic, then the Vivo Z1 Pro will be one of the few mid-range smartphones to feature a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera sensor. Even the Motorola One Vision slated to be launched in the country on June 20 has such a display design. Furthermore, the Vivo smartphone seems to have slim bezels at the sides and top and a relatively thicker chin at the bottom.

     

    Official Confirmation Of Some Features

    Vivo has already confirmed many features of the smartphone officially. Going by the same, it will be the first smartphone in India to use the Snapdragon 712 SoC. Notably, the Vivo Z5s uses the Snapdragon 710 SoC and the Indian variant with a better processor will feature a faster clock speed. The selfie camera is said to be a 32MP sensor with support for Face Unlock.

    Furthermore, the Vivo Z1 Pro is said to arrive with a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, there is no confirmation whether it will have a micro USB port or a micro USB port. Also, the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, an external speaker and microphones have been confirmed.

    What Do We Think About Vivo Z1 Pro?

    Given that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be a mid-range smartphone with better specifications such as a punch-hole display cutout, a 32MP selfie camera, a better Snapdragon 712 SoC and a capacious 5000mAh battery, we can expect it to be a powerful mid-range smartphone.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
