Vivo Y15 Officially Launched In India With Triple Rear Cameras For Rs 13,990

Back in April this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced its Y smartphone series in India. The company launched the Y17 smartphone as its mid-range offering in the country. Now, Vivo has extended the Y smartphone series with the launch of a new smartphone called the Vivo Y15.

The latest Vivo smartphone has been popping up via various leaks and rumors recently and has finally gone official with a sub 15K price label. The Vivo Y15 packs some decent set of hardware for its price point. If we talk about the primary highlight of this smartphone, then it is the triple-lens rear camera setup.

Vivo Y15 key specifications and features:

The Vivo Y15 is an affordable smartphone by the company which flaunts a 6.35 display panel. The display features a dewdrop notch on the top which houses the selfie snapper. The display delivers an HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels which can be seen on some other budget smartphones in the market as well.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y15 sports triple-lens camera module at the back panel. The camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV along with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls, you get a 16MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is powered by an entry-segment MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The device has been launched in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The device supports an external microSD card using which you can expand the storage further. The device runs on Android Pie firmware with a Funtouch OS 9 user interface. A humongous 5,000mAh battery keeps everything in check, however, it does not support any fast charging technology.

Vivo Y15 price and availability details:

The Vivo Y15 has been priced at Rs 13,990 for the single 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage in India. The smartphone can be purchased at all the major e-commerce and offline retail stores. The device can be grabbed from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Paytm Mall online stores. The device will also be available for sale at the company's online web store.