Vivo Z5x, most affordable punch hole display smartphone launched for Rs 14,500 News oi-Vivek Vivo Z5x is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Vivo has officially launched the all-new Vivo Z5x, the first punch-hole display Vivo smartphone. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup and other interesting features as well. Here is everything you need to know about the Vivo Z5x, the latest camera-centric smartphone from Vivo.

Design

Just like the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro, the Vivo Z5x has a gradient back panel that looks like a 2.5D curved glass, which is actually polycarbonate. The smartphone houses the fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone with the triple rear-camera setup and an LED flash. Both volume and power buttons are on the right of the smartphone.

Specifications

The device has a massive 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a nearly bezel-less design. With 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the Vivo Z5x is on the taller side, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno powers the smartphone with 4/6/8 GB LPDDR4x of RAM and 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 type storage. There is a microSD card slot on the device, which can be used to expand the phone storage to 256 GB using a standard microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the device has a triple rear-cameras with a 16 MP primary camera with an f/1.76 aperture, an 8 MP super wide angle lens with an f/2.2, and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture within the punch hole cutout.

The Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie based custom FunTouch OS 9, and a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device with support for 18W fast charging.

Price and availability

The Vivo Z5x will be available in China from the last week of May 2019, and the device comes in Midnight Black, Phantom Black, and Aurora Blue colors.

Vivo Z5x with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1398 Yuan or Rs 14,500

Vivo Z5x with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1598 Yuan or Rs 15,500

Vivo Z5x with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 1698 Yuan or Rs 17,500

Vivo Z5x with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 1998 Yuan or Rs 20,500