Vivo to launch it's first punch hole display smartphone, the Vivo Z5x on 24th of May

Samsung, Honor, and Motorola have already launched smartphones with a punch hole display. Now, Vivo is all set to join the clan by launching the Vivo Z5x, the first punch hole display smartphone from Vivo on the 24th of May 2019.

The goodness of Punch hole display with a triple rear-camera setup

Along with the punch hole display design, the smartphone also has a triple rear-camera setup, making the Vivo Z5x a camera-centric smartphone. The smartphone is most likely to come with an IPS LCD screen, as the device does not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming back to the triple camera setup, the Vivo Z5x is most likely to come with a 48 MP primary camera, a super wide-angle lens, and a depth camera, and the camera set up on the Vivo Z5x is expected to remain identical to that of the Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo Z5x Pro expected specifications

Considering the leaks and renders, the smartphone will have a 6.4-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm 710 SoC (powers the Realme 3 Pro) is most likely to power the Vivo Z5x with 4/6/8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is most likely to feature a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. It is also speculated that the Vivo Z5x will feature a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for dual engine fast charging and the smartphone is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Finally, the Vivo Z5x will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Vivo X5x, the first Vivo smartphone with a punch hole display design.

