Vivo Z5X first live image emerges online

Vivo Z5X is likely to be priced competitively.

Vivo is definitely on a launch spree as the company is constantly bringing many new smartphones to its fans. Word is that the company is working on a new smartphone called Vivo Z5X. Speculations have revealed that this smartphone might bestow a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Earlier this month, we came across leaked renders of the smartphone showing the presence of a punch-hole design similar to the one we have seen on offerings from other smartphone brands such as Samsung and Huawei. Now, the first live image of the device has hit the web along with some leaked specifications.

Well, the live image of the upcoming Vivo smartphone has been revealed by the company's Product Manager Wu Fang via Weibo. He has shared that the device will arrive with a 6.53-inch display with a punch-hole camera. The device appears to have 13% battery life remaining of its 5000mAh battery after 14 hours of gaming over two days. This battery performance sounds quite impressive.

6.53-inch display with a punch hole camera

5000mAh battery (the thickness of the device will be around 8mm)

The source also suggests that the device will come at a budget friendly price.#vivomobiles #vivoz5x #vivo pic.twitter.com/PEXiNTQHoT — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 20, 2019

Following the live image leak, a Twitter user posted the alleged specifications of the smartphone as seen in the tweet above. Again, the same display and battery details were revealed but it is said that the device will measure 8mm despite the presence. Also, it has been stated that the Vivo Z5X will be launched at a budget-friendly pricing.

While the other specifications are not known, we can expect the Vivo Z5X to get the power from a Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 SoC. It will run Android 9 Pie topped with Funtouch OS 9 launched by the company recently. Given that it will be priced in the affordable market segment, there are speculations that it might cost around 200 euros (approx. Rs. 15,500). However, the other details regarding this device remain unknown and we can get to know the same in the coming days.