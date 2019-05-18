ENGLISH

    Vivo Z5x renders leak with punch-hole display and 5000mAh battery

    The battery on the device will be supported by Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

    By
    |

    A new Vivo smartphone dubbed as Z5x has been spotted out in the wild. The device has been leaked with a punch-hole display design similar to what other brands such as Huawei and others have offered. If the rumors are true than the Z5x could be the first Vivo smartphone to feature this design.

    Vivo Z5x renders leak with punch-hole display and 5000mAh battery

     

    The Vivo Z5x has been spotted on the Chinese website Weibo. The smartphone has been listed along with some hardware details on the website. The latest addition to the Vivo Z lineup is said to make use of a mammoth 5,000mAh battery unit. The battery on the device will be supported by Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology by the company.

    The other specifications are still under the wraps. However, considering that the punch-hole design is primarily offered in the flagships and mid-range smartphones, we can expect the Vivo Z5x to offer some premium set of hardware. We will keep you posted with all the information on the upcoming Vivo Z5x smartphone.

    Just to recall, Vivo recently launched two smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone brand has launched an 8GB RAM variant of the popular V15 Pro and a new color variant of the V15. The Vivo V15 Pro is the company's recently launched device which offers a pop-up selfie camera setup. This makes it the second device besides the Vivo Nex to come with this design.

    The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant comes with a storage space option of 128GB and is priced at Rs 29,990. This variant can be purchased from both online as well as offline retail stores in the country.

    vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
