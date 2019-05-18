Vivo patent shows smartphones with reverse notch design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu If this design trend comes to reality, we can expect other smartphone manufacturers to follow the same.

These days, smartphone makers are coming up with several new solutions that do away with the bezels around the display for good. This trend has resulted in several smartphones with a high screen-to-body ratio and full-screen design wherein there will be minimal bezels and no notch or top bezel.

Vivo is known for its innovations in the smartphone arena. The company pioneered features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera and other innovations in the affordable market segment. Now, it looks like this brand is testing new solutions, claims a leaked patent filing.

Vivo patent shows new designs

The Chinese tech giant has patented two brand new smartphone designs filed in mid-2018 at World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and this was made public a few days back. Going by the same revealed by LetsGoDigital, the patent hints that the notch trend might make a comeback but in a different form.

The images revealed by the patent listing shows the world's first smartphone designs featuring reverse notches. Well, these phones smartphones appear to have notches that do not interrupt the display but protrude out of the device's perimeter. One of it shows a sort of a half-moon protruding from the top of the device with two cameras and an earpiece between the cameras.

The second design shows two separate waterdrop-like notches with a front camera included in each one of them. But the notches protrude from the top edge of the smartphone leaving an all-screen front. The overall design in both the cases suggest these will be affordable devices in the entry-level and mid-range segments.

Apart from the reverse notches, these Vivo smartphones appear to have thicker bezels, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single grille for a mono speaker and a cutout for single or dual cameras at the rear with LED flash.

When it comes to patent designs, we cannot be sure if all the designs will come to reality. So, we need to wait to see if the company will launch smartphones with such a design. But if it turns out to be true, we can expect other brands to also come up with similar reverse notch offerings.