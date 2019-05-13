Just In
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant launched in India; V15 gets new color variant
Vivo V15 Pro gets upgraded with higher RAM capacity.
As teased earlier, Vivo has announced the launch of the high-end variant of the V15 Pro. The smartphone was launched back in February this year with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space for Rs. 28,990. Now, the company has come up with the high-end variant with 8GB RAM.
Well, the Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant also features 128GB storage space. The other specifications of the smartphone remain the same and it is priced at Rs. 29,990. Notably, this variant will be available via both online and offline channels.
Besides the 8GB RAM variant of the V15 Pro, the company has also launched a new color variant of the Vivo V15. The device was launched back in March for Rs. 23,990. Now, it gets an Aqua Blue color variant alongside the Glamour Red and Frozen Black color options. After receiving a price cut, this smartphone is now available for Rs. 21,990 via both online and offline.
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB, V15 offers
Both the new 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo V15 Pro and the V15 come with attractive offers on both online and offline purchases. There is up to 12 months no cost EMI payment options from Bajaj Finance and major credit cards. Buyers using an IDFC card can get it at zero downpayment and 8 months EMI. Those with HDB cards can get it at zero downpayment and 6 months EMI. There is Rs. 2,000 additional discount on exchanging an old smartphone as well.
Highlights of Vivo V15 series
Vivo has been coming up with many innovative smartphones since the past year. It pioneered the in-display fingerprint sensor category with the launch of a slew of affordable models in the mid-range category. Also, it came up with the pop-up selfie camera smartphones. Following the launch of yesteryear flagship - Vivo Nex with such a camera arrangement, the company brought the same with the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro. And, these Vivo smartphones have received positive reviews from users.