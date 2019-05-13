Vivo V15 Pro price slashed by Rs 2,000 in India, now available for Rs 26,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The offer can be availed at the offline retail stores in the country.

Vivo had first showcased its elevating selfie camera design with the launch of flagship Nex smartphone last year. This year the company introduced its second smartphone with the same pop-up selfie camera design called the V15 Pro. The recent entrant is a premium mid-range smartphone which in addition to the pop-up selfie camera comes with triple rear camera setup.

Vivo V15 Pro discount offers and specifications:

The Vivo V15 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs 28,990 in the Indian market back in March. The smartphone is now receiving a price cut of Rs 2,000. Following the discount, interested users can grab the premium mid-range smartphone for Rs 26,990. Apparently, the discount on the original pricing of the device can be availed at the offline retail stores only. The major e-commerce platforms are still selling the smartphone with the original price tag of Rs 28,990. The device is available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red color options.

As for the specifications, the Vivo V15 Pro ships with a triple rear camera module at the rear panel. The smartphone packs a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) aperture and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor at the rear. The 32MP Samsung ISOCELL GD1 selfie camera is packed inside a slider mechanism. The camera feature includes HDR, 4K video recording, Portrait, and Panorama among others.

The device features a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 processor and 6GB RAM. It is worth noting the fact that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to bring an 8GB RAM variant of the device in the Indian market. The storage offered by the smartphone is 128GB which is expandable to up to 256GB using a microSD card. It ships with Android Pie OS with Funtoch UI on top. Backing up the smartphone is a 3700mAh battery unit which comes with quick charging support.

