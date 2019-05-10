Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM to launch in India next week for Rs 32,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant will come with a triple rear camera module and a Snapdragon 675 processor.

Vivo launched its premium V15 Pro smartphone with an elevating selfie camera earlier in February this year. The V15 Pro is the second Vivo smartphone to come with the pop-up selfie camera after the Nex. The smartphone has been launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Recently, we came across some reports suggesting a new variant of the V15 Pro in the make. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to be working on an 8GB RAM variant of the device. Now, some latest reports hint at the launch of the new variant in India.

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant pricing and availability:

Vivo is said to be gearing up for Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant launch in India next week. Previously it was suggested that the company will bring the upgraded model of V15 Pro later this month. Additionally, the pricing of this variant has also been suggested. As per a report from BGR, the 8GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 32,000 in the Indian market. This is around Rs 3,000 more than the price of the standard variant with 6GB RAM. The 6GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 28,990 in the country and has been made available via various flash sales.

As for the remaining specifications, the upcoming variant will pack the same internals as the 6GB RAM variant. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor clocking at 2.0GHz and accompanied by Adreno 612 GPU. The storage can be expanded using the dedicated microSD card to up to 256GB. It ships with Android Pie OS with Funtouch OS.

The display measures 6.39-inches and is a Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a triple lens camera module at the rear which comprises of a 48MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP lens, and a 5MP sensor. The camera is AI backed and supports 4K video recording amongst other features. The pop-up selfie camera has a 32MP sensor for selfies. There is a 3700mAh battery unit which has quick charging support.

via