Vivo V15 smartphone gets new Aqua Blue color variant in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Vivo V15 runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced a new color variant of its recently launched mid-range V15 smartphone. The Vivo V15 was launched as a trimmed down version of the V15 Pro back in March in India for a price tag of Rs 23,990. Initially, the smartphone was announced in three color options including Frozen Blue, Glamor Red and Royal Blue colors. Now, the company has launched a new color variant of the V15 smartphone in India.

The new color variant of the Vivo V15 is Aqua Blue and it packs the same set of hardware and software as the remaining variants. The Aqua Blue color variant of the V15 is up for purchase in the country for a price tag of Rs 21,990. The device packs some decent mid-range specifications with the major highlight being its slfie camera with a slider mechanism. Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features offered by the Vivo V15 smartphone.

Vivo V15 primary specifications:

The Vivo V15 runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. It ships with Android Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top.

The 32MP Samsung ISOCELL GD1 selfie snapper with a f/2.0 aperture is the key highlight of V15 smartphone. The primary camera module at the rear packs a 12MP (f/1.78) lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth lens There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel.

The Vivo V15 flaunts a big IPS LCD display panel which measures 6.53-inch in size. The display delivers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging support.

via