Vivo V15 with pop-up selfie camera launched for Rs. 23,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo v15 is now official in India.

Last month, Vivo announced the launch of the V15 Pro in India at a price point of Rs. 28,990. Following the same, there were claims that the company will launch another smartphone called Vivo V15 in the country sometime this month. Today this smartphone has been launched in the country with highlights including an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V15 price and offers

Vivo V15 is priced at Rs. 23,990 and will be up for pre-order via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Vivo online store and other online as well as offline stores starting from March 25. It has been launched in three colors - Glamor Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

When it comes to launch offers, buyers can get 5% cashback on using SBI credit and debit cards for the purchase and choosing for EMI payment options. There is one-time free screen replacement within six months from the date of purchase, up to 12 months no cost EMI from several banks and Bajaj Finance, additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 and benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 10,000 and up to 3.3TB 4G data.

Specifications and features

Vivo V15 bestows a 6.15-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95% and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the device uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor based on the 12nm process paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

This Vivo smartphone boots Android 9 Pie topped with FuntouchOS 9, which was launched recently. For imaging, it has triple rear cameras with a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP 120-degree super wide-angle lens with AI and f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is a 32MP Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The other aspects of this Vivo smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB charging port and a 4000mAh battery with support for dual engine fast charging.