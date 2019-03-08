Vivo V15 will be available from 15th of March: Retails for Rs 22,990 News oi-Vivek Vivo V15 is the most affordable smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera

Vivo recently unveiled the Vivo V15 in India with a pop-up selfie camera, that too the most affordable smartphone in India with a pop-up selfie camera. And now, according to a report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo V15 will be available in India from 15th of March 2019.

Vivo V15 price and availability

The base variant of the Vivo V15 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 internal storage with a retail price tag of Rs 22,990. The smartphone will be available across the country via offline and online stores.

Vivo V15 specifications

The Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch bezel-less, notch-less IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering a whopping 91.64% screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, the Vivo V15 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The MediaTek Helio P70 Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, coupled with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone does feature a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Vivo V15 has a dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The device has a polycarbonate back panel with gradient design, which looks like the glass back.

Just like the Pro moniker, the Vivo V15 has a triple primary camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP secondary super wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo V15 has a massive 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, offering crisp selfies and 1080p video recording capability.

The phone runs on FunTouch OS on top of Android 9 Pie, fueled by a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

