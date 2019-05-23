ENGLISH

    Vivo Z5x appears on Geekbench database revealing key specs

    Vivo Z5x is all set to be announced tomorrow with a 5000mAh battery.

    Vivo is gearing up to announce a new smartphone likely called the Vivo Z5x. Recently, it was confirmed that this smartphone will go official in the company's home market China on May 24. Even before the confirmation about the launch date could kick in, several reports regarding the device were out revealing what we can expect from it.

    Vivo Z5x appears on Geekbench database revealing key specs

     

    Vivo Z5x benchmark listing

    Now, the upcoming Vivo smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing what we can expect from it in terms of specifications. The benchmark listing shows that the smartphone might arrive with the model number V1911A. It reveals a few key specifications such as an octa-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Also, it suggests that the device will be launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

    Based on the listing, the Vivo Z5x appears to have scored 1848 points in the single-core test and 5915 points in the multi-core test. Besides these, the other details regarding the smartphone remain unknown. Meanwhile, there is official confirmation that the smartphone will get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery.

    Vivo Z5x expected specifications

    From the previous reports, the Vivo Z5x is believed to be the first smartphone from the brand to feature a punch-hole display. It is likely to arrive with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is likely to maintain a slim profile of 8mm despite its enormous battery capacity. Also, there are claims that this battery might come with Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging technology support. A leaked render showed that there could be triple cameras at its rear.

    Though we have almost all the specifications of this smartphone except for its camera, these are not the official specifications and we need to wait for another day to know the final details. Until then, we should consider these details as a dose of skepticism.

     

    Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
