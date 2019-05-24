ENGLISH

    Vivo Z5x official press renders confirms key specifications and design; launch set for today

    One can choose the Vivo Z5x from Aurora, Shadow Black, Polar Nightfall color options.

    By
    |

    Vivo is all set to launch a new premium mid-range smartphone dubbed as Z5x today. The company will be launching the smartphone in its hometown China and the event will start at 7.30PM local time. The smartphone renders have already been out via various rumors. Now, just ahead of the launch of the device, the official press renders have also made it to the web.

    Vivo Z5x official press renders confirms key specifications

     

    The press renders of the Vivo Z5x has been shared on the Chinese website Weibo. The renders shared reveals the design of the device along with the battery packed inside. The smartphone is confirmed to feature an in-display camera cut out which will make it the first Vivo smartphone to come with this design. In addition to the design, the color options of the smartphone have also been suggested.

    The Vivo Z5x will be available in three different color options to choose from. One can choose from Aurora, Shadow Black, Polar Nightfall color options. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Jovi assistant key placed on the left panel. Besides, the device will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of using an in-display scanner.

    The press renders shared by the company also suggests a mammoth 5,000mAh battery unit. The battery will come with support for 18W fast charging. As for the remaining hardware, the Vivo Z5x is tipped to flaunt a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel. The device might be offered in two different RAM variants including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM.

    Recently, the smartphone was also spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench along with some key hardware specifications. The device was listed with a model number V1911A. The listing suggested an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset with Android Pie firmware.

    As of now, there is no word on pricing as well as the availability of the smartphone in the global and the Indian market. Stay tuned with us for all latest information on the upcoming Vivo Z5x smartphone.

    vivo news smartphones
    Friday, May 24, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
