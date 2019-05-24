Vivo Y12 to be priced starting from Rs. 11,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo Y12 could be an affordable smartphone with a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Vivo has been launching a slew of announcements in the Indian market of late. We already know that the company is all set to unveil the Vivo Z5x in its home market China later today. In the meantime, it is also in plans to bring new smartphones in India as well. Lately, there are claims that the company will take the wraps off two new phones - Vivo Y12 ans Y15 in the country soon.

Earlier this week, we came across a report revealing the key specifications of these upcoming Vivo smartphones. Also, it was speculated that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 12,000 in the country. Now, a fresh report by 91mobiles has shed light on the alleged pricing of the two variants of the Y12.

Vivo Y12 price leaks

The report citing retail chain sources claims that the Vivo Y12 will be launched in two RAM and storage variants. The base variant is likely to have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant is said to feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The report claims that these two variants will be priced at Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 12,990 respectively.

Though the exact launch date of this smartphone is not known as yet, there are claims that it could be available via the retail stores across India in the coming days.

A bit more about Vivo Y12

Going by the leaked specifications, the Vivo Y12 is believed to adorn a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 89% screen-to-body ratio. The leaked specifications suggest that the smartphone will get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with the company's FuntouchOS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. For security purposes, this smartphone is likely to use a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock as well.

On the optical front, there are claims that the Vivo phone to be launched in India soon will have triple cameras at its rear. The camera module is likely to comprise an 8MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP third sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, ti is likely to arrive with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI camera capabilities and AI Face Beauty mode.

The other goodies on board the smartphone are expected to include dual SIM card slots, A-GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

If the Vivo Y12 is launched in India with a 5000mAh battery and the affordable price point as leaked, then we can expect it be one of the best smartphones with a superior battery backup in the budget market segment.