ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Y12 could be launched in India this month around Rs. 12,000

    By
    |

    Lately, Vivo has been launching many affordable smartphones in the Indian market that it won't be an exaggeration to say that the company is on a launch spree. Now, it looks like the company is all set to take the wraps of another device allegedly dubbed Vivo Y12 in the country.

    Vivo Y12 could be launched in India this month around Rs. 12,000

     

    As per a report by 91mobiles, it looks like the Vivo Y12 will be launched in India sometime in May for around Rs. 12,000. Though there is no word regarding a specific launch date, we can expect it to be revealed soon. In the meantime, it looks like the company will bring the Vivo Y15 for a sticker price of Rs. 14,990.

    Upcoming Vivo smartphones

    For now, the details regarding the specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphones remain unknown. However, the report reveals that the Vivo Y15 will have a triple camera module at the rear as seen on the Vivo Y17 launched last month for Rs. 17,990. Notably, this smartphone carries the credits of being the first one to feature a triple camera module from the company.

    It further reports that the Y15 will give users an affordable triple camera smartphone under Rs. 15,000. And, the Vivo Y12 smartphone will be up for grabs via the offline stores, it adds.

    Vivo Y91 variants

    In another report, 91mobiles claims that Vivo Y91 will get a new variant with a different RAM and chipset. The smartphone will use 3GB RAM and a better Snapdragon 439 SoC instead of the variant with 2GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Both the variants are up for sale in the country. While the 2GB variant of the Vivo Y91 is priced at Rs. 8,990, the 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 9,990.

     

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue