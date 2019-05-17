Vivo Y12 could be launched in India this month around Rs. 12,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lately, Vivo has been launching many affordable smartphones in the Indian market that it won't be an exaggeration to say that the company is on a launch spree. Now, it looks like the company is all set to take the wraps of another device allegedly dubbed Vivo Y12 in the country.

As per a report by 91mobiles, it looks like the Vivo Y12 will be launched in India sometime in May for around Rs. 12,000. Though there is no word regarding a specific launch date, we can expect it to be revealed soon. In the meantime, it looks like the company will bring the Vivo Y15 for a sticker price of Rs. 14,990.

Upcoming Vivo smartphones

For now, the details regarding the specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphones remain unknown. However, the report reveals that the Vivo Y15 will have a triple camera module at the rear as seen on the Vivo Y17 launched last month for Rs. 17,990. Notably, this smartphone carries the credits of being the first one to feature a triple camera module from the company.

It further reports that the Y15 will give users an affordable triple camera smartphone under Rs. 15,000. And, the Vivo Y12 smartphone will be up for grabs via the offline stores, it adds.

Vivo Y91 variants

In another report, 91mobiles claims that Vivo Y91 will get a new variant with a different RAM and chipset. The smartphone will use 3GB RAM and a better Snapdragon 439 SoC instead of the variant with 2GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Both the variants are up for sale in the country. While the 2GB variant of the Vivo Y91 is priced at Rs. 8,990, the 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 9,990.