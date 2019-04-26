ENGLISH

    Vivo Y17 with 5000mAh battery likely launched for Rs. 17,990

    Vivo Y17 is the latest market entrant from the brand.

    By
    |

    Recently, we have been coming across several reports regarding an upcoming Vivo smartphone in the Y series. It was tipped that this smartphone will be launched this month with triple cameras at its rear and a capacious 5000mAh battery. Now, this smartphone appears to have been launched in India. The highlights of this smartphone include the presence of an octa-core chipset, AI triple cameras at its rear, a Halo notch display and fast charging support.

    Vivo Y17 with 5000mAh battery likely launched for Rs. 17,990

     

    Though it is not officially announced, a report by IndiaShopps claims that the device is up for sale at the offline stores in the country. It is also listed on the official Vivo India website revealing all its specifications. The report adds that the device is priced at Rs. 17,990 and is available in two color options - Mystic Purple and Mineral Blue. There is no word regarding the online availability of this smartphone.

    Vivo Y17 specifications

    When it comes to specifications, the Vivo Y17 is fitted with a 6.35-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a peculiar aspect ratio of 19.3:9 as it has a Halo notch display. The hardware aspects include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 12GB storage space. There is Ultra Game Mode to enhance the performance while gaming.

    The newly launched Vivo smartphone flaunts triple cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a secondary 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP third Super 120-degree wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture with AI features. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

    Vivo Y17 runs Android 9 Pie topped with FunTouchOS 9. As mentioned above, this smartphone gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast-charging technology. It features a gradient rear panel and a physical fingerprint sensor as well.

