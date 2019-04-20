Vivo Funtouch OS 9 update roadmap is out! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo is all set to start rolling out the beta version of Funtouch OS 9 to select smartphones in July.

Google announced the Android 9 Pie iteration of its OS last year. It is also expected to announce the next big iteration - Android Q next month. Still, the Android Pie update is yet to be rolled out to a majority of Android smartphones. The Chinese OEMs have already come up with their Android update roadmap though the same has been slow.

The latest one to announce its update roadmap is Vivo. The company has revealed the rollout schedule of the latest Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The custom ROM was announced in March alongside the Vivo X27 smartphone.

Vivo update roadmap

Vivo is in plans to rollout the Funtouch OS 9 to a slew of 13 smartphones by July 2019. The company also announced that the devices will get the update in the beta form instead of a stable form. Currently, this update is under testing on five Vivo smartphones - Vivo X21i, Vivo Z1, Vivo Z1i, Vivo X23 and Vivo X23 Symphony Edition.

In the second batch of the update, the Vivo X21, X21 UI, X21s, Vivo NEX S, NEX Dual Display Edition, NEX A and Z3i will get the Funtouch OS 9 update based on Android 9 Pie.

All these smartphones will get the update via a beta release in June. This update roadmap was spotted initially by ITHome, a Chinese publication. Remember that this schedule is for the Chinese market and the company is yet to share the plans for the rollout of the Funtouch OS 9 update for the global markets. Given that there are limited smartphones in the global market, we can expect a different schedule for these devices.

Usually, the Android distribution is quite slow and Google is trying to resolve the issue for several years now. The Android Distribution Dashboard has not been updated for over six months and the market share of the Pie update remains unclear. Initially, there were expectations that Android Pie will be rolled out quickly due to Project Treble but this didn't turn to fruition.