ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro announced; price starts from Rs. 33,000

    Two new Vivo smartphones have gone official.

    By
    |

    As assured, Vivo has announced two new smartphones at an event in China. These new launches are the Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro with in-display fingerprint sensors, triple cameras at their rear and a pop-up selfie camera. Both these phones run Android 9 Pie topped with FunTouch OS 9 and get the power from a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC.

    Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro announced; price starts from Rs. 33,000

     

    Price and availability

    Vivo X27 is available in two storage variants - one with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at RMB 3198 (approx. Rs. 33,000) and the other with 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM priced at RMB 3598 (approx. Rs. 37,000). This device is available in Blue and Pink Gold color variants.

    On the other hand, the Vivo X27 Pro is available only in one variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. This one is priced at RMB 3998 (approx. Rs. 41,000). It will be up for sale starting from March 23.

    Vivo X27 specifications

    Vivo X27 bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device uses the Snapdragon 675 SoC for the base variant with 128GB storage space and Snapdragon 710 SoC for the 256GB variant. It comes with a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. It comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera as on the newly launched Vivo V15 Pro. The other aspects of this smartphone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 4000mAh battery with 22.5W Flash Charge fast charging feature.

    Vivo X27 Pro specifications

    Vivo X27 Pro is a relatively advanced smartphone with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.12%. The device uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC with AK-4377A HiFi audio and Adreno 616 GPU. The rear camera comprises 48MP + 13MP + 2MP and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera along with LED flash. The other aspects of this smartphone are identical to those of the Vivo X27.

     

    Read More About: vivo vivo x27 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 21:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue