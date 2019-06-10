Just In
Vivo Z5x Fresh Leak: Triple Rear Cameras, Rear-Mounted Fingerprint Reader And More
Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the 'Z' series soon in India. The Chinese company has also started teasing the upcoming device on social media platforms in India. The company is expected to announce the Vivo Z5x which was launched last month in the Chinese market. Now, some fresh images of the smartphone have appeared over the web revealing its design.
Vivo Z5x Leaked Design Confirms Triple-Lens Rear Cameras:
The leaked images of the Vivo Z5x showcase the rear panel of the smartphone. The rear panel can be seen with a triple lens setup which has been suggested by the recent leaks and rumors.
The smartphone will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. While the camera setup is aligned vertically on the top left corner, the fingerprint scanner is mounted at the center of the back panel. The device will come in a gradient design pattern which has been opted by most of the brands today.
Vivo Z5x Hardware Features:
One of the major highlights of the Z5x is its punch-hole display design. This makes it first Vivo smartphone to come with this design. The display on the device measures 6.53-inches and offers a full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It has a tall 19:5:9 aspect ratio.
The Vivo Z5x is said to be powered by Snapdragon 712 chipset in India instead of the Snapdragon 710 SoC packed inside the Chinese variant of the device. The smartphone will be available in 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GBstorage option. The device supports expandable storage of 256GB.
For photography, the triple-camera setup at the rear will pack a 16MP (f/1.78) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor. The in-display camera hole will be packing a 16MP selfie snapper with AI Beauty mode. The processor will be kept alive by a mammoth 5,000mAh battery.
The device might carry a starting price tag of Rs. 15,000 in India. The capable mid-range hardware along with the affordable price tag makes the Vivo Z5x a promising smartphone. The premium mid-range hardware will allow the device to give a tough competetion to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro and some other popular mid-range smartphone.