Vivo Z5x India Launch Teased By Company – Price, Competition And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo has been on a launch spree in the Indian market of late. Well, the company has been bringing new smartphones in the affordable Y series from time to time. Following the launch of the Vivo Y12, which is the most affordable smartphone with triple rear cameras, the company appears to be all set to bring the newly launched Vivo Z5x to the country.

Vivo has been posting a set of teasers hinting that the company might bring the newly launched Z series smartphone to the country some time soon. Well, the Vivo Z5x was unveiled in China late last month with triple rear cameras, a punch-hole display and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Z5x Teasers

The teasers shared by the company show various photos that depict different things. One of the photos show the word Horizon sans the letter 'Z' while another one shows ZigZag without the letter 'Z'. Likewise, the other teasers show the words Puzzle, Breeze and Pizza Topping along with their photos. These teasers are enough to make us understand that the Vivo Z5x could be launched soon in India. But an official confirmation is still awaited.

The missing 'Z's have left us 'Puzzled'! pic.twitter.com/bHGSghlnZd — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 7, 2019

Vivo Z5x - Specifications

The Vivo Z5x bestows a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution, a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the Vivo smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage space along with a microSD card supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

Talking about cameras, this smartphone features triple rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.76 aperture, an 8MP secondary super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a third 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The other goodies include the presence of a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and Android 9 Pie topped with FunTouch OS 9.

How About Competition?

In its home market, the company launched the Vivo Z5x in four storage configurations priced starting from approximately Rs. 14,500. We can expect the company to bring fewer models to the Indian market at almost the same pricing. If the device is launched under Rs. 15,000, then it will definitely be one of the best-specced smartphones with a long-lasting battery in this price point. Moreover, it will be the most affordable punch-hole display smartphones in the country.