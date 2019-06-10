Vivo iQOO Lite Leak – Could Be Priced Around Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in March this year, Vivo came up with a new sub-brand of smartphones called iQOO. This is an affordable series of smartphones meant to put up a tough fight with the affordable flagships launched by other Chinese brands. The first one in the new sub-brand is the Vivo iQOO and features the latest flagship-level hardware specifications including Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Notably, the Vivo iQOO is on par with the gaming smartphones available in the market with features such as liquid cooling technology and pressure-sensitive buttons. This Vivo smartphone was launched in the company's home market China a few months back. Now, it looks like the company is prepping another device.

Vivo iQOO Lite In The Making

Going by newly leaked images, the company could be working on a new smartphone in the iQOO series. This one is believed to be dubbed iQOO Lite or iQOO Youth. The reports claim that this smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the previous generation flagship chipset from the company.

As per the information from the Chinese publication, the device could use 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The poster that has been revealed shows the presence of a waterdrop notch at the top center of the display. There are claims that it might use an IPS display instead of the AMOLED panel and feature a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. This is acceptable as it is a downgraded variant of the iQOO.

Vivo iQOO Lite Price Revealed

As per the image, the alleged iQOO Lite or iQOO Youth Edition could be priced at 1998 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,100). This is much lower as compared to the standard variant launched for a relatively higher pricing of 2998 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,100).

What To Expect From Vivo iQOO Lite?

While there is no official confirmation about the Lite or Youth Edition of the Vivo iQOO smartphone, the device, which has hit the speculations is touted to be a downgraded one with a relatively affordable pricing. The device is likely to miss out on some aspects seen on similarly priced smartphones. We need to wait for an official word from Vivo for more clarity.