Monster Vivo iQOO with 12 GB RAM launched: Price starts at Rs 30,000
Vivo iQOO is Vivo's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC

Vivo has launched a new flagship smartphone under the iQOO branding, which is most likely to compete against other affordable flagship smartphones of 2019. The iQOO smartphone is the company's first attempt to offer the best hardware available in the market at affordable pricing.

Here is everything you need to know about the Vivo iQOO smartphone, the brand which can take on Xiaomi, Honor, and OnePlus's flagship smartphones.

Vivo iQOO smartphone price and availability

The Vivo iQOO comes with multiple storage and RAM options and here is the complete details on the pricing.

Vivo iQOO smartphone 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage retails for 2998 Yuan (Rs 30,000)

Vivo iQOO smartphone 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage retails for 3298 Yuan (Rs 33,000)

Vivo iQOO smartphone 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage retails for 3598 Yuan (Rs 36,000)

There is a special Vivo iQOO Moster, which comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and retails for 4298 (Rs 43,000)

All four models will be available in gradient blue and red color options.

Vivo iQOO specifications

The Vivo iQOO comes with a 6.41-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Just like the Mi 9 or the OnePlus 6T, the Vivo iQOO has a water-drop notch display design with a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC power the smartphone with 6/8/12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Unfortunately, the smartphone does not support 5G networking.

The smartphone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 12 MP Sony IMX 363 sensor, the same sensor used on the Google Pixel 3, a 13 MP super wide angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 12 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Like the ROG Phone, the Vivo iQOO comes with two shoulder buttons, which comes handy while playing games like PUBG and Fortnite. The smartphone is fueled by a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, which can fuel-up the smartphone from 0 to 100% in just 45 minutes.

Lastly, the smartphone runs on custom FunTouch OS on top of Android 9 Pie OS, which offers a plethora of customization features, and the OS itself is reminiscent of iOS.

Vivo has priced the iQOO smartphone very aggressively; in fact, the pricing of the Vivo iQOO smartphone is almost similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Vivo iQOO smartphone.