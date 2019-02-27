Vivo iQOO with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB RAM spotted on TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The upcoming iQOO smartphone has appeared with a model number Vivo 1824A and Vivo 1824BA on TENNA.

iQOO, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is gearing up to unveils its first smartphones for the consumers around the globe. The company has recently revealed that it has started working on a new smartphone which will hit the shelves in March 2019. The upcoming Vivo iQOO smartphone has been leaking consistently over the past few weeks revealing the key hardware which we might see on the device. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be a premium offering by the company which will pack some latest set of internals. Now, ahead of the smartphone's launch in March, it has been listed on TENNA with some specifications which it will offer.

The upcoming iQOO smartphone has appeared with a model number Vivo 1824A and Vivo 1824BA on TENNA. The listing also sheds some light on the upcoming variants of this smartphone. As per the listing, the Vivo V1824A model number comes in two configurations including 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Vivo V1824BA smartphone will come in a single configuration with 6GB RAM and128GB onboard storage. In terms of processor, there will be Snapdragon 855 chipset onboard which is powering most of the flagships in 2019. This confirms that the upcoming iQOO smartphones will be the high-end launches by the company. It is further speculated that the upcoming devices will be gaming-oriented.

As for the remaining specs, the Vivo iQOO will make use of a dual-lens main camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary lens for depth effect. The smartphone will sport a huge 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display panel that will offer 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution. The display will come integrated with an under-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Like we mentioned earlier, the company has itself revealed the details of the upcoming iQOO smartphone via a teaser. Besides, the previous leaks do match with most of the specifications which the TENNA listing reveals. All the leaks and rumors indicate at feature-packed smartphone by Vivo. With the launch of iQOO, Vivo will be able to up its game in the flagship department and it would be really interesting to see how well it fairs against its rivals in the market.