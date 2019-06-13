Vivo Z1 Pro With AI Triple Cameras, Punch-Hole Display To Be Flipkart Exclusive News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all set to bring its Z smartphone lineup in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed the upcoming smartphone lineup and has teased the same online. We have been coming across various leaks of the Vivo Z5x smartphone. Now, a new device in the Z series has been spotted over the web.

Vivo Z1 Pro To Be Flipkart Exclusive:

The latest Vivo smartphone suggested over the web is the Z1 Pro. The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to be the rebranded Z5x which has already gone official last month in China. The upcoming smartphone by the company will feature a punch-hole design as the Chinese variant. The smartphone will be launched with 6GB/8GB RAM configuration in the country.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teamed up with the e-commerce giant Flipkart for sales. The device will be exclusive to Flipkart. Currently, there is no specific date suggested for the official launch of the smartphone. However, we will keep you updated on the same.

Vivo Z1 Pro Expected Specification and Features:

Going by the leaks, the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro will sport a big 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display will come with an in-display camera cutout and offer 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The company has also confirmed an 'AI Triple rear camera' module on the device.

At its core, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset will power the smartphone. The device will be available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will support an external microSD card using which one can expand the storage.

Get your selfie game on and say cheese to the #FullyLoaded In-display Camera on the all new #VivoZ1Pro.

Made for the stylish Generation Z. pic.twitter.com/zhnSiJBSIj — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) June 11, 2019

For imaging, the Vivo Z1 Pro is confirmed to offer an AI-backed triple rear camera setup. The sensor at the back panel will include a 16MP (f/1.78 aperture) primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The in-display camera cutout will pack a 16MP (f/2.0) aperture for selfies and video calls. The unit will be kept alive via a 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support.