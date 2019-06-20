For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 5 min ago Best Smartphones With Punch Hole Display Available In India
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Fold To Soon Hit Markets After Being Called Back
- 1 hr ago Top 10 Best Seller Games In May 2019 –Mortal Kombat 11 Wins The Crown Again
- 2 hrs ago Vivo Y12 Enters Indian Smartphone Market With Triple Camera Setup For Rs. 12,490
Don't Miss
- Movies Ananya Panday REACTS LIKE THIS On Winning 'Next Gen Star Of The Year' Award At GMA 2019!
- News 'Triple Talaq', 'Nikah-Halala' must be eradicated for ensuring women equality: Kovind
- Finance You Will Have To Provide Breakup On Interest Income In ITR-1 For FY 2018-19
- Lifestyle Man Was So Drunk That He Swallowed His House Key
- Automobiles Kia Seltos World Premiere — The ‘Made In India For The World’ Kia Seltos Is Here!
- Sports ICC World Cup 2010: Paul Adams questions Kane Williamson's ethics for not walking out after getting edge
- Education CHSE Result 2019: Steps To Check Odisha +2 Result For Arts And Commerce Streams
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Motorola One Vision Launched In India For Rs. 19,999
News
oi-Vivek
By Vivek
|
Motorola is all set for the launch of the Motorola One Vision in India, which is the first smartphone from the company with a punch hole display design. The company will unviel the Motorole One Vision in New Delhi at 12:00 PM, and here is the live update directly from the launch event. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Motorola One Vision, the latest mid-tier contender from Motorola.
As the Motorola One Vision has already been launched in Europe, most of the specifications of the device is known to use. The smartphone uses a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, and the device is powered by the Exynos 9609 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
Auto Refresh Feeds
June 20, 2019 | 12:32:01
Motorola One Vision retails in India for Rs. 19,999, which makes it in-line with the Samsung Galaxy M40.
June 20, 2019 | 12:31:13
Motorola One Vision has a 4D glass finish.
June 20, 2019 | 12:30:57
Quick Capture Three finger flash light And Chop Chop are present on the Motorola One Vision
June 20, 2019 | 12:30:21
All day battery with Turbo Power Charge 128 GB of UFS storage (no information on the version) Speaker tuned by Dolby
June 20, 2019 | 12:29:35
Motorola One Vision supports digital wellbeing.
June 20, 2019 | 12:29:17
The Motorola One Vision also supports potrait lighting for both selfie camera and the main camera.
June 20, 2019 | 12:28:53
Motorola One Vision offers shot optimisation, which detect faces and prompts you to switch to a different camera modes like potrait mode or night vision, depending on the condition.
June 20, 2019 | 12:28:06
By defualt, the 25 MP selfie camera takes 6 MP images, and there is an option to capture native 25 MP images, which offers great details.
June 20, 2019 | 12:27:10
Motorola One Vision is capable of recording 4K videos.
June 20, 2019 | 12:26:53
Motorola One Vision also supports Night Vision to capture good looking photos in the low-light and night conditions.
June 20, 2019 | 12:26:27
The main camera uses quad-pixel technology (pixel binning), which helps you to take better pictures in 12 MP mode.
June 20, 2019 | 12:25:53
Motorola One Vision has a highest resolution camera compared to previous motorola smartphones. The main 48 MP camera supports OIS and offers an f/1.7 aperture.
June 20, 2019 | 12:25:19
Motorola One is made for wide-screen content- YouTube, Netflix, and Gaming.
June 20, 2019 | 12:24:31
One Vision is the only smartphone in the market with 21:9 display and dolby sound technology.
June 20, 2019 | 12:23:47
uvais - Motorola product head is on the stage.
June 20, 2019 | 12:22:01
Motorola has collaborated with Flipkart and Google to make good products.
June 20, 2019 | 12:21:17
Motorola will maintain three franchise. Moto G Motorola One Moto E
June 20, 2019 | 12:20:32
Motorola also makes PCBA in India, and the company is also planning to export Made In India products to other countries.
June 20, 2019 | 12:19:58
One Vision offers features, which are only seen on smartphones priced more than Rs. 40,000 in India.
June 20, 2019 | 12:18:54
Motorola One Vision Will be available on Flipkart.
June 20, 2019 | 12:18:28
Motorola One Vision is a Made In India product.
June 20, 2019 | 12:18:10
Company will make products relavent to India, and Motorola smartphones will be manufactured in India with localized changes.
June 20, 2019 | 12:17:30
Motorola is the first company to launch a 5G smartphone (via Moto MODS).
June 20, 2019 | 12:17:09
Motorola's first phone was launched in 1973.
June 20, 2019 | 12:16:38
Fastest growing OEM in North America and #1 OEM for unlocked devices.
June 20, 2019 | 12:16:10
Motorola is extremely strong in Latin America and the company outgrew the market in Europe.
June 20, 2019 | 12:15:25
Motorola is now a globally profitable brand with 15% more volume terms.
June 20, 2019 | 12:14:31
Lenovo (Motorola's parent company) collected revenue worth US billion in the year 2018.
June 20, 2019 | 12:13:24
prashant Mani Motorola India head is here.
June 20, 2019 | 12:12:48
Motorola One is based on Android One programme, powered by Google with promised 24 months software update. Currently, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS.
June 20, 2019 | 12:12:05
Motorola One Vision has night vision and the primary camera also offers an optical image stebilization, first in the category.
June 20, 2019 | 12:11:20
Motorola One Vision has a 25 MP selfie camera with quad pixel camera (might use pixel binning technology)
June 20, 2019 | 12:10:40
Motorola One Vision has a 12:9 aspect ratio display, one of the first smartphone in India to offer a taller display.
June 20, 2019 | 12:10:08
Motorola India head is here.
June 20, 2019 | 12:09:55
This is an event about unveiling new vision and not about display, battery, or processor.
June 20, 2019 | 12:09:04
Update: Launch event will begins
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
32,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments