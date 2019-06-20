ENGLISH

    Motorola One Vision Launched In India For Rs. 19,999

    By
    |

    Motorola is all set for the launch of the Motorola One Vision in India, which is the first smartphone from the company with a punch hole display design. The company will unviel the Motorole One Vision in New Delhi at 12:00 PM, and here is the live update directly from the launch event. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Motorola One Vision, the latest mid-tier contender from Motorola.

    Motorola One Vision Launched In India For Rs. 19,999

     

    As the Motorola One Vision has already been launched in Europe, most of the specifications of the device is known to use. The smartphone uses a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, and the device is powered by the Exynos 9609 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:32:01

    Motorola One Vision retails in India for Rs. 19,999, which makes it in-line with the Samsung Galaxy M40.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:31:13

    Motorola One Vision has a 4D glass finish.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:30:57

    Quick Capture Three finger flash light And Chop Chop are present on the Motorola One Vision
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:30:21

    All day battery with Turbo Power Charge 128 GB of UFS storage (no information on the version) Speaker tuned by Dolby
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:29:35

    Motorola One Vision supports digital wellbeing.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:29:17

    The Motorola One Vision also supports potrait lighting for both selfie camera and the main camera.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:28:53

    Motorola One Vision offers shot optimisation, which detect faces and prompts you to switch to a different camera modes like potrait mode or night vision, depending on the condition.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:28:06

    By defualt, the 25 MP selfie camera takes 6 MP images, and there is an option to capture native 25 MP images, which offers great details.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:27:10

    Motorola One Vision is capable of recording 4K videos.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:26:53

    Motorola One Vision also supports Night Vision to capture good looking photos in the low-light and night conditions.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:26:27

    The main camera uses quad-pixel technology (pixel binning), which helps you to take better pictures in 12 MP mode.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:25:53

    Motorola One Vision has a highest resolution camera compared to previous motorola smartphones. The main 48 MP camera supports OIS and offers an f/1.7 aperture.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:25:19

    Motorola One is made for wide-screen content- YouTube, Netflix, and Gaming.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:24:31

    One Vision is the only smartphone in the market with 21:9 display and dolby sound technology.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:23:47

    uvais - Motorola product head is on the stage.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:22:01

    Motorola has collaborated with Flipkart and Google to make good products.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:21:17

    Motorola will maintain three franchise. Moto G Motorola One Moto E
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:20:32

    Motorola also makes PCBA in India, and the company is also planning to export Made In India products to other countries.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:19:58

    One Vision offers features, which are only seen on smartphones priced more than Rs. 40,000 in India.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:18:54

    Motorola One Vision Will be available on Flipkart.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:18:28

    Motorola One Vision is a Made In India product.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:18:10

    Company will make products relavent to India, and Motorola smartphones will be manufactured in India with localized changes.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:17:30

    Motorola is the first company to launch a 5G smartphone (via Moto MODS).
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:17:09

    Motorola's first phone was launched in 1973.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:16:38

    Fastest growing OEM in North America and #1 OEM for unlocked devices.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:16:10

    Motorola is extremely strong in Latin America and the company outgrew the market in Europe.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:15:25

    Motorola is now a globally profitable brand with 15% more volume terms.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:14:31

    Lenovo (Motorola's parent company) collected revenue worth US billion in the year 2018.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:13:24

    prashant Mani Motorola India head is here.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:12:48

    Motorola One is based on Android One programme, powered by Google with promised 24 months software update. Currently, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:12:05

    Motorola One Vision has night vision and the primary camera also offers an optical image stebilization, first in the category.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:11:20

    Motorola One Vision has a 25 MP selfie camera with quad pixel camera (might use pixel binning technology)
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:10:40

    Motorola One Vision has a 12:9 aspect ratio display, one of the first smartphone in India to offer a taller display.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:10:08

    Motorola India head is here.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:09:55

    This is an event about unveiling new vision and not about display, battery, or processor.
     
    June 20, 2019 | 12:09:04

    Update: Launch event will begins

