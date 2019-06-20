Motorola One Vision Launched In India For Rs. 19,999 News oi-Vivek

Motorola is all set for the launch of the Motorola One Vision in India, which is the first smartphone from the company with a punch hole display design. The company will unviel the Motorole One Vision in New Delhi at 12:00 PM, and here is the live update directly from the launch event. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Motorola One Vision, the latest mid-tier contender from Motorola.

As the Motorola One Vision has already been launched in Europe, most of the specifications of the device is known to use. The smartphone uses a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, and the device is powered by the Exynos 9609 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Auto Refresh Feeds Motorola One Vision retails in India for Rs. 19,999, which makes it in-line with the Samsung Galaxy M40. Motorola One Vision has a 4D glass finish. Quick Capture Three finger flash light And Chop Chop are present on the Motorola One Vision All day battery with Turbo Power Charge 128 GB of UFS storage (no information on the version) Speaker tuned by Dolby Motorola One Vision supports digital wellbeing. The Motorola One Vision also supports potrait lighting for both selfie camera and the main camera. Motorola One Vision offers shot optimisation, which detect faces and prompts you to switch to a different camera modes like potrait mode or night vision, depending on the condition. By defualt, the 25 MP selfie camera takes 6 MP images, and there is an option to capture native 25 MP images, which offers great details. Motorola One Vision is capable of recording 4K videos. Motorola One Vision also supports Night Vision to capture good looking photos in the low-light and night conditions. The main camera uses quad-pixel technology (pixel binning), which helps you to take better pictures in 12 MP mode. Motorola One Vision has a highest resolution camera compared to previous motorola smartphones. The main 48 MP camera supports OIS and offers an f/1.7 aperture. Motorola One is made for wide-screen content- YouTube, Netflix, and Gaming. One Vision is the only smartphone in the market with 21:9 display and dolby sound technology. uvais - Motorola product head is on the stage. Motorola has collaborated with Flipkart and Google to make good products. Motorola will maintain three franchise. Moto G Motorola One Moto E Motorola also makes PCBA in India, and the company is also planning to export Made In India products to other countries. One Vision offers features, which are only seen on smartphones priced more than Rs. 40,000 in India. Motorola One Vision Will be available on Flipkart. Motorola One Vision is a Made In India product. Company will make products relavent to India, and Motorola smartphones will be manufactured in India with localized changes. Motorola is the first company to launch a 5G smartphone (via Moto MODS). Motorola's first phone was launched in 1973. Fastest growing OEM in North America and #1 OEM for unlocked devices. Motorola is extremely strong in Latin America and the company outgrew the market in Europe. Motorola is now a globally profitable brand with 15% more volume terms. Lenovo (Motorola's parent company) collected revenue worth US billion in the year 2018. prashant Mani Motorola India head is here. Motorola One is based on Android One programme, powered by Google with promised 24 months software update. Currently, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS. Motorola One Vision has night vision and the primary camera also offers an optical image stebilization, first in the category. Motorola One Vision has a 25 MP selfie camera with quad pixel camera (might use pixel binning technology) Motorola One Vision has a 12:9 aspect ratio display, one of the first smartphone in India to offer a taller display. Motorola India head is here. This is an event about unveiling new vision and not about display, battery, or processor. Update: Launch event will begins

