Motorola partners with Sangeetha Mobiles to increase its retail presence

With an aim to strengthen its offline presence Motorola today announced its partnership with Sangeetha Mobiles, the multi-brand retail chain.

"With this partnership, we aim to provide access to Motorola's premium product experience to our customers across Sangeetha mobiles stores, B.V Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India said.

"Our aim is to bring the brand closer to the customers in an environment they are familiar with and we are confident that Sangeetha Mobiles' in-depth understanding of the market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in consolidating Motorola's retail presence," B.V Mallikarjuna Rao further said.

The company has been aggressively increasing its retail presence across India. As part of the strategy to consolidate its offline presence, Motorola plans to open Moto Hubs in over 475 Sangeetha mobiles stores across 7 states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Motorola inaugurated the first "Moto Hub" at a Sangeetha store in Bengaluru.

"We share Motorola's vision of providing premium customer experiences and are excited to start off this relationship," said Subhash Chandra, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles.

The company has announced 600+ Moto Hub stores across the states of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal & North East. Motorola plans to open 1000+ Moto Hubs by the end of the year.

Moto Hub is a key destination that provides easy access and availability of all Motorola products to customers; where they will be able to experience the entire portfolio of Motorola devices at convenient locations including the online exclusive devices like the popular moto e4 plus and moto g5s plus, apart from the recently launched moto x4 and moto z2 force.

Meanwhile, there is a report which says that Motorola, is also planning to launch the 6th generation Moto G series of smartphones in the country.