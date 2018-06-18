Motorola patents a new tech to fix foldable display deformity

Motorola has filed for a new patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The Patent suggests that heat could be the solution to permanent screen damage from folding.

The patent was first filed in 2016 and was published June 14 this year, under publication number 20180164854. It appears to cover several separate processes to the proposed solution. this will include a method to measure the screen folding, duration of the fold, and the temperature of the display.

The portion would be applicable to whichever section is held at an angle since the patent images show how it can be used with a phone with multiple fold points.

The idea here seems to be that heating a portion of the display will make it less susceptible to long-term damage from folding. The new technology will also use a method to track the degree to which the fold is occurring. It will also figure out exactly how long the materials should be able to handle the fold without changing shape.

After a while, using the algorithms, the device will automatically release a preset amount of heat to that particular portion of the display. This will it to prevent "semi-permanent" damage. The temperature and other aspects related to the heating would be determined by the system itself. The patent also describes the problem as being useful for displays made of plastic.

The new concept seems to promising, at least on paper. There's no certainty whether the Motorola will bring this tech to its devices. Well, this goes without saying that not all patents make to production state. That being said, if the concept works, it will definitely get a positive response from OEMs working on foldable smartphones.

Speaking of foldable smartphones, Samsung seems to be working on a foldable display, but with two separate displays.

Known leakster Slashleaks took to Twitter to post the images of the phone. The device is currently codenamed Project V, also known as Project Valley. The device has been rumored since 2015 and was slated to hit the markets in 2016. But destiny had other plans for the much-anticipated device.

The post also mentions that the model number for this canceled phone is SM-G929F. Judging by the image, it sure doesn't look like something designed in 2015. The display is thick in contrast to the secondary display. It looks similar to the ZTE Axon M, the two-screen foldable phone which was announced in late 2017.