Motorola Pop-Up Selfie Smartphone Leaked In Full Glory: Triple-Rear Cameras, SD 675 SOC Suggested News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in its One series - the One Macro in India. But, the company is grabbing headlines for its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone. The device was recently spotted online, but nothing much was revealed. Now, the complete specifications of the device have been tipped online. Let's have a look:

Motorola One Pop-Up Selfie Camera Smartphone Leaked Renders And Specifications

The specifications and renders of the device have been tipped via ProAndroid (a Spanish Publication). The device is tipped with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution.

There is no notch and the device offers a FullView design with slim bezels all around (including the chin). As per the publication, the display will deliver optimum brightness levels suitable for outdoors.

Moving on to the optics, the motorized selfie camera is said to pack a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device is said to be equipped with a triple-lens camera setup that will pack a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Other sensors include an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a depth sensor.

The cameras will likely offer 4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p videos at 60fps, HD slow-motion videos at up to 240 fps, and slow-motion videos at up to 120 fps. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Similar to previous Motorola smartphones, it will offer stock Android experience with Android 10 OS. Notably, the device is said to have scored 169,300 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test and as per the publication will allow for a good gaming experience.

As for the connectivity options, the smartphone is said to come with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, NFC, and dual SIM support (via hybrid slot). It is likely to get its power from a 3,600 mAh battery unit.

Motorola is yet to reveal the name of the device along with the launch date. We expect some more information to surface in the coming days.

