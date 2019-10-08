Just In
Motorola One Macro India Launch Slated For October 9, Reveals Flipkart Teaser
Motorola One Macro is a highly rumored smartphone, which is all set to be launched soon. Recently, the upcoming smartphone was seen in leaks hinting its design and key specifications. Also, official teasers from the company hinted that the device could have magnification features and will be launched soon in India.
Now, a Flipkart teaser page, which has gone live hints that the Motorola One Macro could be launched in India on October 9. Going by the name of the smartphone, it looks like there will be a focus on macro photography, which is possible with a dedicated macro lens to capture close-up shots.
Motorola One Macro India Launch Date
Well, the Flipkart teaser page gives special emphasis on the Motorola One Macro's photography capabilities. The teaser page on the e-commerce portal shows that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will have cameras that enable quick focusing. It shows that the device will be a macro photography prowess with its macro lens.
Besides the macro lens, Motorola also teases the presence of a large battery with fast charging support. The screenshots of the smartphone's UI seen on the teaser shows that the Motorola One Macro will run stock Android similar to the other devices in the One series from the company. But it remains to be seen which version of Android it will boot.
What To Expect From Motorola
Going by the teaser page, the Motorola One Macro will be launched in India on Wednesday. While we are just a day ahead of the launch of this smartphone in the country, we have quite a few details of the same. An early listing by an online retailer revealed its key specifications including a 6.2-inch display, a 4000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage space.
For imaging, it is believed that the Motorola One Macro will feature triple rear cameras comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens. It is likely to have an 8MP selfie camera within the waterdrop notch at the front as seen in the leaked renders.
Given that the smartphone is likely to be priced reasonably under Rs. 20,000, w can expect the upcoming Motorola smartphone to be one of the few devices with a macro lens in this price segment. And, it will rival against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30s and Realme 5 Pro that are affordable camera-centric smartphones.
