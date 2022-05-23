Just In
Motorola Razr 3 To Be First Smartphone To Run Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC; Launch Confirmed
Motorola is likely to unveil its next-gen foldable phone dubbed the Razr 3 soon. The brand did not launch the second generation of the Razr phone. It seems the brand will directly jump to the third-gen model. Earlier this year, a Lenovo executive revealed that the Moto Razr 3 will ship with the 'advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface' and a 'more atmospheric appearance'. Now, the brand has teased the processor of the upcoming flagship phone.
Motorola Razr 3 To Run Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Motorola's general manager Shen Jun has posted a teaser (spotted by Notebookcheck) that shows a logo of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. He did not mention the name of the phone; however, it reveals a silhouette of the next-gen foldable phone.
This means the Motorola Razr 3 will be the first to run Qualcomm's latest processor. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is built on TSMC's 4nm process. Besides, the latest processor is said to be 10 percent faster in CPU performance with 30 percent more power-efficient on the CPU and GPU front at the highest clock speed compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Motorola Razr 3 Expected Features & Launch
The Moto Razr 3 is said to feature an FHD AMOLED panel with a wide notch and with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the external secondary display of the device is likely to feature centered punch-hole cutout housing a camera sensor. The screen size of the displays hasn't been revealed yet. The processor is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
For imaging, the Motorola Razr 3 might have dual cameras at the rear housing a 50MP primary camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There will be a 32MP lens for selfies and videos. The phone is rumored to arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue color options.
As far as the launch is concerned, the Motorola Razr 3 launch was recently teased. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. However, it will first go official in China and then in the global market.
