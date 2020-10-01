Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set For October 5; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to bring its Motorola Razr 5G in India. The launch date has been confirmed for October 5. The latest handset made its debut last month with a price tag of USD 1,399 (around Rs. 104,000) for the single 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant. The Motorola Razr 5G will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

It comes in Blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury color variants. As of now, there is no information regarding the price for the Indian market. However, we can expect the phone will get a similar price tag in India.

Motorola Razr 5G Features

The handset comes as a successor to the Motorola Razr 2019. However, the Motorola Razr 5G offers advanced features including the camera, processor, battery performance. Starting with the display, the primary screen of the phone measures a 6.2-inch with a resolution of 2,142 x 876 pixels, while the OLED secondary display measures 2.7-inch along with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The device ships with Android 10 with My UX on top and it has a 2,800 mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging technology. The battery of the handset also claims to last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC handles the processing of the Motorola Razr 5G. You can get 256GB of inbuilt storage but it does not support additional storage expansion. For photography, it has a 48MP primary sensor at the rear which supports Quad Pixel technology, Portrait Mode, and more. You can use the rear camera as a selfie sensor as well. It also has a 20MP front shooter that is placed inside a notch.

Further, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and onboard sensors include Barometer, Ultrasonic, Proximity, Ambient Light, and more. In terms of price, the device is a bit expensive and it also lacks a headphone jack. Besides, it doesn't support external storage. However, it does offer a great display, camera features.

