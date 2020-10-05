Motorola Razr 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has finally announced the much-awaited Razr 5G in India. The new smartphone is a successor to the Motorola Razr 2019 and offers some upgraded features including chipset, cameras. You get a Quick View option to check notifications. The handset will be available in a single storage variant and it is offered in the Polish Graphite color option.

Motorola Razr 5G Price In India And Sale Offers

The single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Motorola Razr 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 124,999. Interested buyers can pre-book the phone starting today. The first sale has been set for October 12 via Flipkart. Besides, you can get the model at all leading retail outlets.

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition, Jio users can also get double data benefits on Rs. 4,999 annual plans.

Motorola Razr 5G Features

Running Android 10 with My UX on top, the handset retains a 6.2-inch plastic primary OLED display, while the secondary display measures a 2.7-inch. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC clubbed with up to Adreno 620 GPU and 8GB RAM. There is a 2,800 mAh battery unit on the Razr 5G that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the handset offers a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. The rear camera also supports optical image stabilization (OIS), laser autofocus technology. You get a 20MP front camera. The Motorola Razr 5G lacks additional expansion.

Further, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm dimensions while open and 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm while folded and the phone weighs around 192 grams.

Is Motorola Razr 5G Worth Buying?

The handset costs higher in terms of features. However, you get advanced features, great battery life. The Motorola Razr 5G claims to offer one-day usage on a single charge. In addition, it has a 48MP main sensor, while its predecessor offers a 16MP sensor.

